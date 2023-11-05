HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 54-year-old man from Kailua-Kona sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a single-vehicle collision on Saturday evening near Pu’u Wa’awa’a.

The Hawaii Police Department responded to a call at 10:11 p.m. and determined that a silver 2023 Jeep Wrangler was traveling South on Mamalahoa Highway when it ran off the right shoulder several times before striking a wood utility pole.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected form the vehicle.

He sustained head and internal injuries and was taken to the Kona Community Hospital.

Upon further evaluation, he was taken to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, where he’s currently listed in critical condition.