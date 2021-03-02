Kona man charged with several drug, firearm offenses

PUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island charged a 39-year-old Kona man with multiple firearm and drug offenses on Friday, Feb. 26, after allegedly obtaining an illegal firearm, ammunition, drugs and paraphernalia during the execution of a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle.

Police said, Bernard Antoque was arrested on Kumu Street in Puna after officers located him on Thursday, Feb. 25, around 6 p.m.

According to Hawaii police, Antoque was seated in a vehicle along Kumu Street on Thursday and had two outstanding warrants from unrelated investigations. Officers allegedly observed a firearm and marijuana in plain view within the vehicle upon contact with Antoque, police said.

The suspect was arrested without incident, according to officials, and the vehicle was towed to the Hilo police station.

Detectives received a search warrant for the vehicle and allegedly discovered a loaded gun without a serial number, various types of ammunition, about 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia within the vehicle.

Officials charged Antoque with multiple counts of firearm and drug offenses — including five counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and two counts of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, among other charges.

Antoque’s bail was set at $337,500.