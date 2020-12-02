Kona man charged with auto theft, property crimes after breaking into home

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man for alleged involvement in an array of property offenses.

The Kailua-Kona man, identified as Nicholas Volpa, was charged with first degree burglary, first degree unauthorized entry into a dwelling, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, habitual property crimes, resist order to stop, and driving without a valid license.

The incident happened at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29. Kona Patrol officers responded to a reported active burglary at a residence on Palani Road. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had been home in bed and was confronted by a man who had entered the home without permission.

Police say Volpa allegedly made threats toward the victim and proceeded to make a search of the residence, eventually leaving in the victim’s vehicle. Volpa was located near Walua Road after unlawfully entering into another occupied residence without permission. Patrol officers successfully located the stolen vehicle and arrested Volpa. No injuries were reported.

Volpa’s bail was set at $74,000.