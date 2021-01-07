Kona man charged with array of criminal offenses following domestic violence incident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police have arrested and charged a 43-year old man with an array of offenses stemming from a domestic violence incident that occurred on Jan. 2.

The man, identified as Regan Yang of Kailua-Kona, was arrested for abuse of family household member, second-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, reckless driving, place to keep ammunition, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and kidnapping.

Bail was set at $12,250.