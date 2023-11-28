HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service said the western islands of the state will see the most impacts from the Kona Low, with Kauai getting hit by the most rainfall.

Forecasters said Hawaii needs rain with current drought conditions, but not as much rain as the Kona Low will bring.

“Instead of soaking in and alleviating the drought, it would just go to runoff and cause that much more flash flooding problems,” said NWS warning coordination meteorologist John Bravender. “It can happen quicker now when the ground is very dry, brittle, crusted over.”

Bravender showed KHON2 visible satellite imagery and how light surface winds converged into a band that was focused over Kauai and Oahu on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

“But this convergence band and the moisture coming up through here will shift eastward across the state as the week goes on, providing convergence for heavy rain across Maui County and the Big Island starting Wednesday,” Bravender said.

Kauai bore the brunt on Tuesday. County officials closed Kekaha Landfill and the HI5 Redemption Center in Kilauea and said Kona Lows are increasingly difficult to predict.

“If you can see them coming in on radar, great, but sometimes they just pop up.” Kauai Emergency Management Administrator Elton Ushio said. “In this case, conditions are going to persist for multiple days with the potential of impacts island-wide, anywhere on the island.”

Ushio said it could be sunny in Lihue at noon and drought conditions could make an area look safe when it comes to the risk of flooding.

“But then in the next few hours, overnight hours, tomorrow, potential is still there,” Ushio said.

Forecasters said this is the first flood watch for the wet season, which serves as a perfect reminder to clear gutters and make sure a 14-day emergency preparedness kit is stocked.

“And remember, if you see water over a roadway, don’t drive through it. You don’t know how deep it is or how sturdy the roadbed is. So turn around and don’t drown,” Bravender said.

Kauai officials added that they are keeping a close eye on the Hanalei Bridge along Kuhio Highway, which has been prone to flooding in the past.

The flood watch for the state extends through Thursday, Nov. 30 but forecasters said it light rain could linger through the weekend.