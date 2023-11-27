HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi needs to be on guard through Tuesday, Dec. 5 for the good possibility of some troubling weather as a Kona low is set to develop Monday night, Nov. 27 into Tuesday and possibly dump quite a bit of rain across the state, especially on Kauaʻi and Oʻahu.

The biggest threat is the possibility of flooding.

We are experiencing moderate to extreme drought across the state. This means that the ground is dry and hard, which could raise the possibility of flash flooding.

The most rain should fall between Tuesday morning, Nov. 28 through at least Thursday afternoon, Nov. 30, with Kauaʻi and Oʻahu taking the brunt of this system with the chance for the most rain.

Those living in flood-prone areas and near streams and rivers should be particularly cautious and monitor rising stream and river levels and be prepared to evacuate if necessary. Ponding on roads and some flooding on roadways is certainly possible.

The chance for heavier rain should lower as we get into Friday, Dec. 1; but at least one weather model has rain continuing through Saturday, Dec. 2 and possibly into Sunday, Dec. 3.

The winds should not be much of a problem, but we will lose our trade winds for a few days as we deal with the Kona low and the winds come more out of the south.

That said, if there are thunderstorms, we could see higher winds which may lead to downed trees and/or powerlines if the ground becomes saturated enough.

Stay tuned on air, online and on our app for the latest on this potentially hazardous weather situation.