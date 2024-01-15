HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kona International Airport is expected to reopen Tuesday morning after abruptly shutting down Monday due to cracks on the runway, according to the Department of Transportation. The closure impacted dozens of flights, frustrating and stranding passengers.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The call to shut down Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport due to safety concerns came at 4:20 p.m. on Monday.

In a statement, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said they shut operations down today to assess cracks on the runway and keep air travelers safe.

HDOT is measuring the usable runway length and will provide the information to airline operators to determine how to reopen the runway while restricting planes from the damaged areas.

Currently, HDOT is working with contractors to mill and resurface a 10′ X 10′ area. Expected completion of the resurfacing, which will allow the runway to reopen, is prior to first light on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The closure caused a domino effect with a number of flight cancellations and flight diversions stranding travelers.

Kona resident Kai Gonzalez was flying home from a ski trip in Denver and said they weren’t told anything until they were already over Kona.

“Like I could see my house, straight looking at my hale, and then the guy came on the radio said, ‘The runway got cracks in them. We can’t land,'” Gonzalez explained. “Definitely a little chapped. I wasn’t too happy at all, but then nothing we can really do so it was kind like get over it.”

He said the airline did not offer to pay for their flight from Honolulu to Hawaii Island or compensate them.

“We actually went to go ask one of the ladies, and she said its not the airlines fault cause they were all here ready to work, they had the equipment, but it’s the states fault. So, I don’t think the state’s going to reimburse us,” Gonzalez said.

Doria Haaheo was scheduled to fly back to Kona from Oahu Monday afternoon when her flight got cancelled.

“Luckily I’m actually from Oahu so I have lots of family that I can stay with, but others weren’t,” Haaheo explained. “It’s out of (the airline’s) control and it’s not their fault is what they kept announcing over the intercom. And they’re right.”

In a statement DOT said: “The HDOT has a project that will reconstruct the entire 11,000 foot runway this year. Cracks had developed and the runway pavement degradation had accelerated due to the recent rains.”

Those impacted by the closure said the state should have seen this coming.

“It was cracks on the runway and from what I heard they didn’t just show up overnight so maybe heads up before we were right over the runway or a little more maintenance,” Gonzalez said. “I get stuff happens but something like this could have been avoided.”

Anyone with a flight coming in or out of Kona is advised to check with their airline before going to the airport.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The Hawaii Tourism Authority said it’s working with the DOT, airlines, and other partners and it’s also working on finding hotels to help impacted travelers. According to HTA, they authorized funding to address passenger needs.