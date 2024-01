HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Transportation says the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport is closed until further notice.

HDOT added that the closure is due to cracks on the runway.

A reopening time frame is currently unknown.

Several flights to the island have been delayed and/or rerouted, including between islands.

Click here to check flight status’ at KOA.