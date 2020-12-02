Kona couple arrested and charged for alleged involvement in auto, firearm theft

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old-male and 23-year-old-female for their alleged involvement in a theft incident near Kuakini Highway.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It happened on Friday, Nov. 27. Police say the victim of a stolen vehicle case reportedly saw their car parked within a commercial lodging establishment along Kuakini Highway.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man, identified as Kealii Liilii, and woman, identified as Caitlin Tailan, within one of the establishment’s units. The couple was taken into police custody and search warrants were executed on the vehicle and room which resulted in the recovery of a stolen firearm and narcotics.

Liilii was charged with criminal contempt of court, three counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first degree burglary, first degree theft of a firearm, second degree theft and two counts of fourth degree theft.

His bail was set at $97,000. Liilii is currently on probation.

Tailan was charged that same day with three counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first degree burglary, first degree theft of a firearm, second degree theft, two counts of fourth degree theft, third degree promotion of a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia.

Her bail was set at $17,250.