Kokua Council files suit to make state hire more contact tracers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Senior-advocacy group Kokua Council has filed suit asking the Hawaii Supreme Court to make the state hire more contact tracers.

The group put the state on notice last week that it would sue if the department didn’t willingly make a move, but they say neither the governor’s office, health department nor the Attorney General’s office responded.

As part of the suit, the council is also asking the state to require more language translators.

KHON2 reached out to the state for comment, but have yet to hear back.

