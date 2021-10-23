Kokonut Koalition completes grueling repair of stair hike

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It took three years and trekking hundreds of thousands of pounds of materials up and down a mountain, but a volunteer project to repair the Koko Crater tramway stairs is finished.

Saturday, the Kokonut Koalition installed the last step at the popular hiking trail. The non-profit group brought in hundreds of volunteers, working every weekend and many weekdays to move by hand every single bolt, screw, bucket of gravel and lumber up and down the steep 1,048 step mountain.

More than 600,000 lbs. of materials were needed to rebuild the stairs.

“I’m just so proud of everybody here, we sacrificed weekends and weekdays, we put sweat and blood into this mountain. we’re really proud of what we accomplished for the community.” Kokonut Koalition President David Nixon said.

While the main project is complete, the group expects to perform repairs and improvement work moving forward. A formal blessing will take Friday, Oct. 29.