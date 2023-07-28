HONOLULU (KHON2) — This is a reminder. There are only a few days left to take in a movie at Consolidated Theater’s Koko Marina location in Hawaiʻi Kai.

After decades of entertaining the people of Hawaiʻi Kai with the world’s most popular movies, the theater has announced that it will be closing its doors for good on Sunday, July 30.

A spokesperson for Consolidated said they are transitioning Koko Marina employees to other locations on Oahu in a good faith move to ensure they are not left without employment.

They also cited market conditions for the closure stating, “the decision was made after a strategic evaluation of its cinema portfolio that took into account current market conditions.”

“It has been an honor and privilege to operate in the heart of the Hawaiʻi Kai community for decades. We offer great thanks to the people that we have served at this Consolidated location over many years. Despite a myriad of challenges faced by the exhibition industry from the unprecedented pandemic, we are honored to be recognized as an industry leader in Hawaiʻi and want our loyal audiences to know that our commitment to serving you, and delivering the highest quality entertainment, remains our top priority.” — Rod Tengan, Regional Manager of Consolidated Theatres

Consolidated management said that as a way of thanking their customers who have been loyal through the years, each person will be able to experience their mahalo day pricing.

This means movie-goes will be given free popcorn and will have ticket pricing of only $7 for all shows and all seating options.