HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Wednesday, May 17, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call.

The call came in around 9:28 a.m., and it was due to a carbon monoxide alarm that had been activated.

HFD said that the carbon monoxide alarm was triggered at Koko Marina located in Hawaiʻi Kai.

Fire personnel arrived on the scene by 9:34 a.m. and quickly began evacuating a single commercial space at Koko Marina, according to HFD.

In this situation, HFD said that fire personnel are required to have a specialized group of emergency responders known as the Hazardous Materials (HazMat) unit participate.

Once the HazMat unit arrives on a scene, they begin their mission to analyze the air quality of the location in order determine whether it was safe or needs further inspection.

“Upon arrival, Hazmat personnel conducted air sampling and leak detection measures and found no sign of carbon monoxide,” said a representative from HFD.

Upon confirmation that the alarm was a false alarm for carbon monoxide, the occupants of the single unit were allowed to return to the building and begin their regime business as usual.

HFD said they closed this case with no HFD personnel being harmed.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a carbon monoxide detector is used to detect carbon monoxide levels inside building, whether residential or commercial.

The EPA recommends that all businesses and homes install carbon monoxide detectors to ensure the safety of occupants.

The EPA also provided the following safety tips for installing:

