Koko Head Trail closes for safety improvement project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting next week, the Koko Head Trail and Summit will be closed for a month.

Crews will be fixing areas that pose a safety risk.

They include removing debris from tunnels and shafts and sealing those areas, and removing deteriorated steel decking and framing. They are also installing signs to warn hikers of the conditions.

The project does not include repairs to the stairs themselves.

Work will be done from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. using a helicopter to transport materials.

The contract for the project was awarded to Kaikor Construction Company, Inc. at a cost of just over $439,000.