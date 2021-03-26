Koko Head trail access limited during repairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Access to the Koko Head trail will be limited for the next few weeks as repairs are made.

Starting Monday, the stairs will be closed on weekdays but open on weekends and holidays.

The summit will be completely closed.

The park and shooting complex will only close four days when a helicopter is being used.

The city says the platform at the summit will remain there for the next 12 to 18 months.

“It’s special because we’re such a small community,” said Lena Haapala of the Kokonut Coalition. “We love the challenge. We love the cardio. You know it’s an accomplishment. You meet so many people just around the island, and all over the world who want to do this as their bucket list. So that’s why it’s so important to care of it and to get it repaired and also have the funding for it as well.”

They’ll then work with the Kokonut Koalition when it comes time to replace it.