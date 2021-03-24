Koko Head to remain closed during renovation project, only open to public on weekends, holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A three-week long modified project aimed at mitigating safety concerns atop the Koko Crater Summit is scheduled to start Monday, March 29. The summit is scheduled to be closed for the duration of the project.

City officials say the work will require use of a helicopter for which Koko Head District Park and Koko Crater Tramway will be closed.

The project includes:

Removal of debris from tunnels and shafts

Sealing the shafts, vents and tunnels

Installing signs at the summit, steel platform and tramway trestle to warn visitors of the conditions

The City adds that use of a helicopter will also be necessary for approximately three additional days, at which time the entire park, the tramway and Koko Head Shooting Complex will be closed. Those additional dates are tentatively set for April 5, April 13 and April 14.

A modification to the original project was decided upon through a resolution between the City and the Kokonut Koalition, which delays the removal of the summit’s platform until a separate replacement project can be organized in a 12 to 18-month timeframe.

The Koko Crater Summit will still be available to the public on weekends and holidays.