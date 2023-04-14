Gunmen aim at their targets at the Koko Head Shooting Complex located in Hawai’i Kai, Hawai’i. (Photo/Ren via Koko Head Shooting Range)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Second Amendment is a founding pillar of the United States. Second only to freedom of religion, speech, press and protest, it shapes discourses on what it means to be ‘American’.

After some time closed, Mayor Rick Blangiardi has said that the pistol and rifle ranges at the Koko Head Shooting Complex is on its way to being opened again.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Mayor’s office announced that the KHSC will be open to the public beginning Saturday, April 29.

There are some temporary caveats to the opening. These are discussed below.

Pistol and rifles ranges will operate as one firing line due to a damaged separation wall.

Firearm ranges will be open on weekends, Saturdays & Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free online reservations are required to book a 1 hour 20-minute shooting slot: You can go online to make reservations . Reservations are open five days in advance of your appointment time beginning at 8 a.m. (HST). For instance, on opening day (April 29), reservations will be available to be made for that date beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 24. One non-transferable reservation per person, per day for both ranges. Photo identification and proof of reservation are required (on phone or printed) at the time you check in for your appointment.



There are five timeslots available each day for 18 pistol and 27 rifle firing lanes: 8 a.m. – 9:20 a.m. 9:35 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. 11:10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 12:45 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. 2:20 p.m. – 3:40 p.m.



Three rifle and two pistol firing lanes will be made available for walk-ins for those who are unable to secure a reservation and for those without computer or internet access.

Each shooting timeslot will consist of three shooting relays and two ceasefires with 15-minutes between each of the five timeslots.

No metal targets or .50 caliber BMG allowed.

Pistol targets may be placed at 25 or 50 yards.

Rifle targets may be placed at 50 or 100 yards.

The City and County wants to extend gratitude to the public for understanding these temporary measures being taken to reopen the range.

Officials indicated that staffing issues are part of the reason for the temporary solutions to getting the range back open.

Repairs are also reasons for the temporary guidlines. Officials said they will be working on improvements that include repairs to the separating wall to allow pistol and rifle ranges to operate independently.

There are other permanent changes and continued regulations for KHSC operations. These include:

No eating, drinking or smoking allowed on the firing line.

More stringent, regular cleaning protocols to remove lead particles from surfaces near the firing lines will be performed.

De-lead soap will be provided in comfort station and at rifle-side portable sink.

Protocols for testing/monitoring employees lead levels and impacts to hearing.

Shooters must continue to provide their own: Licensed firearm. Ammunition. Targets and target frame (measurements remain the same as before closure). Ear and eye protection.



All shooters must continue to sign-in with their name and firearm caliber(s).

All visitors must comply with KHSC signage, rules and regulations.

The archery range remains open on regular schedule (Wednesday through Sunday, sunrise to sunset) as staff are not required to be present to operate this facility.

“While these changes are significant, we hope shooters can enjoy the renovated facilities which were refurbished following the September 2022 closure of the shooting complex,” said Officials.

The closure of the range was not in vain. While the facility was closed, Honolulu did a a wide variety of improvements, repairs and maintenance. These included:

Backstop/berm renovations.

Filled-in the rifle range ruts.

Landscaping (mowing and weed whacking).

Carpentry to the overhanging eyebrows.

Painting of structures and shooting galleries.

Roofing repairs (including hurricane clips, repairs to damaged areas, and coating).

New target brackets.

Improved shooting gallery amenities (such as setting areas).

Upgraded public address and ceasefire alert system.

Masonry work on the range walls, pathways and steps.

Fencing along the mauka ranges.

Installation of new signage.

Pressure washing the firing line.

Airborne lead was a big concern during these upgrades to the range. So, the City had air monitoring conducted throughout the repairs process by an environmental consultant who kept an eye on air-borne lead levels.

Due to the precautions implemented, all air-borne tests indicated that no lead dust was detected. The City said it will continue to monitor lead levels throughout the ranges opening.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

However, the City believes that the implementation of more stringent, regular cleaning protocols to remove lead particles from these surfaces and the restriction of eating and drinking along the firing line will greatly reduce the instances of lead exposure.