HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Koko Head Shooting Complex will reopen on Saturday, April 29 to gun owners.

It will only be open on Saturdays and Sundays and there is a new online reservation system.

Oahu’s only public, outdoor firing range has been closed since September, 2022. After $400,000 in renovations, 20 pistol and 30 rifle bays will reopen on Saturday.

“For the time being, we are only going to be open on the weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and so we’re going to have five time slots that people can reserve for both the pistol and the rifle side,” said Nate Serota, Department of Parks and Recreation spokesman. “You can have the reservation on your phone or if you have it printed out, that will assist us in getting you folks through.”

Serota said 10% of the slots will be open for walk-ins and pistols and rifles will shoot at the same time because the wall between the two sections had been damaged.

“So, because of that, there’s quite a big opening between the two ranges and so we have to operate it as one firing line,” Serota said.

The Complex closed in 2022 after nine out of 12 employees tested for elevated levels of lead — those levels have lowered and eight have returned to work.

“But it does involve establishing a baseline of testing when we get new hires and then also offering them those blood testings, should they feel any concern or need to use them,” Serota said.

Gun ranges inherently have higher-than-normal levels of lead, so a hand-washing station has been added to cut down on exposure, along with some other protocols.

“We have D-lead soap that’s going to be in the comfort station down below and at this hand washing station,” Serota said. “New ways that we’re going to be cleaning the bays as well, too. We’re going to be wiping them down once a week, hosing things down once a week, and then doing annually really deep cleaning with power washing.”

Honolulu City Council chair Tommy Waters and Mayor Rick Blangiardi said they are looking into the feasibility of a similar complex in west Oahu — something the Hawaii Rifle Association has advocated for years.

“If we can spend $10 billion on a Rail that, you know, goes half of the distance it was supposed to, I don’t see why we can’t spend a couple million digging a hole in the ground and making a usable, safe range,” said HRA president Kainoa Kaku.

Tommy Waters had a message for Oahu’s gun owners.

“I also want to apologize to the firearms community because it did take a long time,” Waters said, “but the fact of the matter is, you want to make sure you do it right, make sure it’s safe.”

The law enforcement side of the Koko Head Shooting Complex remains closed, repairs are in the works but a reopening date has not been set.