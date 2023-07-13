HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular hiking spot got a recent upgrade, the City installed a new lookout platform on top of the Koko Crater Summit, the views from there are breathtaking, but the new platform itself is getting mixed reactions.

For some, it is a daunting mile-and-a-half hike up Koko Head with more than 1,000 steps up to the finish line. But once on top, Koko Head offers a 360-degree view of Oahu but a new platform that cost the City more than $400,000 is leaving people wanting more.

“It’s definitely smaller,” Diamond Head Resident Samantha Stuppy said. “If there’s a lot of people up there like when we first got up here, we kind of had to wait our turn.”

City park officials said they have received feedback from the community saying that the new platform is small but they say it is safer than the old grates that were there before. The old platform was not meant to be used as a viewing platform for the public.

The current president of the Kokonut Koalition Lena Haapala said the group is also underwhelmed by the new platform. The non-profit organization brought dozens of people together to rehab the stairs up the summit.

Haapala said, “It’s smaller than we would like but as they said, it is safer with the rails it’s just yea I would say the majority of the people don’t like it.”

Haapala said the Kokonut Koalition would like to continue to work with the City to make changes to the platform’s design that would better satisfy the thousands of people who hike the trail.

“It is a priority but we’re not going to rush, we still have to come up with a design, you know, come up with some plans and talk to engineers and see what we’re going to do,” Haapala said. “But that would be the next big project, besides maintaining what already has been done.”

Upgrading to Koko Head is not an easy feat, the installation of the platform required a helicopter, but the volunteers who helped install over a thousand new stairs said they are up for it.