Koko Head Elementary hosts electronic waste collection event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Broken TVs, computer monitors, printers, and scanners were dropped off at Koko Head Elementary School on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

It was part of an e-waste collection event with Going Green Recycling.

The group collected five pallets of electronic waste that would have otherwise gone into a landfill

In addition to electronics, Going Green also collected drink containers, clothing, household items, car batteries and canned goods.

Going Green’s next collection event is on April 24 at Kapolei High School

