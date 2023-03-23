HONOLULU (KHON2) — The archery range at Koko Head Shooting Complex will be reopening Friday, March 24 at 12 p.m.

Honolulu Dept. of Parks & Recreation

Regular hours will start Saturday and operate from sunrise to sunset, Wednesdays through Sundays.

According to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, archers will be able to enjoy five refurbished targets at the range.

Pistol and rifle ranges within KHSC are scheduled to reopen in April.

Officials said the following improvement efforts have started or are close to completion:

The majority of the berm/backstop renovations (schedule impacted by heavy rains)

Masonry work on the range walls, pathways, and steps

Eyebrow/overhang replacement and fortification

Roofing repairs

Painting and upgrading shooting gallery amenities

Fencing along the backside of the mauka ranges

Landscaping and grounds maintenance

For more information, you can visit their website.