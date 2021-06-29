Koko Crater Tramway trail to close Wednesday morning for bee removal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Koko Crater Tramway trail will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 30, while crews from the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) remove a beehive from the bridge portion of the stairway.

Hikers are advised to avoid the area while crews are working.

DPR officials said personnel will try to relocate the hive, but extermination may be necessary.

City officials also cleared bees from the Koko Crater Tramway trail in 2019.