Koko Crater tramway, summit to reopen Friday for regular public use

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced the Koko Crater tramway and summit will reopen for regular use starting Friday, April 15.

The DPR made the announcement on Thursday, April 14, after crews completed safety mitigation work atop the Koko Crater Summit.

Public access to the popular site was restricted starting on Monday, March 26, only allowing hikers on the stairs on weekends and holidays.

The summit was also completely closed while repairs were being made.

DPR officials say more work is being planned on Koko Crater.