Koko Crater Trail repair efforts gets boost from construction company volunteers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The volunteer effort to repair the Koko Crater Trail stairs got a huge boost on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 when employees from a major Hawaii construction company pitched in.

About 50 carpenters, craftmen, engineers and project managers from Nan Inc. lent their expertise and muscle to the effort.

“Cause it would only be a few of us,” said Lena Haapala, Kokonut Koalition media director. “Every few days a week, doing the repairs and installing ourselves. So with this big group of carpenters and craftsmen helping, that’s going to make a huge difference for us.”

Haapala says Nan Inc. also made a monetary donation to the effort.

She says while the Kokonut Koalition appreciates the efforts of volunteers. It really needs donations to buy the supplies they needed to replace about 700 of the more than 1,000 wooden rail ties used as stairs which is the necessary hardware and gravel to fill in eroded areas.

Koko Crater Trail repair, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 (Courtesy: Nan Inc.)

You can make a donation through the Kokonut Koalition’s website Kokonut Koalition,org, on their social media pages or on the Amazon Smile program.