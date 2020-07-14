Koko Crater Summit closed Tuesday morning for drone survey work

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The tramway leading up to Koko Crater Summit will closed on the morning of July 14 for drone surveying.

It’s scheduled to be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The survey is being done by city consultants helping with long-term improvements to the tramway.

Last month the city did work on the summit to remove debris and seal tunnels, shafts and vents.

They also removed deteriorating steel decking and frames in addition to installing signs at the summit and tramway trestle warning visitors of the conditions.

