Koa Ridge home sales to begin

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Sales are set to begin soon for a housing project in central Oahu.
The first release for Koa Ridge will be called Nanea.
It will include 37 single-family detached condominium three- to four-bedroom homes starting in the high $800,000 range.
The next will be Luana. It is 10 paired homes starting in the low $700,000 range.
Then the Malina, the first affordable offering, that starts in the low $400,000 range.
After two decades of legal battles, Koa Ridge broke ground nearly three years ago.
It’s located off Ka Uka Boulevard between Waipio and Mililani.
