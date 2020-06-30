Live Now
KHON2 News at 7 on KHII

Koa Ridge home sales to begin

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Sales are set to begin soon for a housing project in central Oahu.

The first release for Koa Ridge will be called Nanea.

It will include 37 single-family detached condominium three- to four-bedroom homes starting in the high $800,000 range.

The next will be Luana. It is 10 paired homes starting in the low $700,000 range.

Then the Malina, the first affordable offering, that starts in the low $400,000 range.

After two decades of legal battles, Koa Ridge broke ground nearly three years ago.

It’s located off Ka Uka Boulevard between Waipio and Mililani.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories