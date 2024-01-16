HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kona Airport has reopened, but repairs will continue after crews discovered additional cracks in the runway. Officials said, millions of dollars will be poured into airports across the state.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The State Department of Transportation said crews noticed an 8 inch by 2 inch crack in Kona’s Airport runway Monday morning, but by 2:30 p.m. it grew into a 3 foot hole which prompted a total shutdown of the airport. The HDOT said, recent rain caused the issue.

“We found layers of water infiltrated into the pavement that helped cause that sheering that occurred in that area,” said Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation Director.

HDOT added, while crews worked overnight to repair the original hole, they discovered additional areas of need.

“There’s another area that we’re going to repair tonight between midnight and 3 a.m. There’s cracking in the area, not as concerning as what we fixed last night,” said Sniffen.

The State said, 26 flights were impacted Monday including nine transpacific, 17 interisland and 160 people were placed in hotels. About two dozen people stayed overnight at Kona Airport, the Hawaii Tourism Authority added.

“I slept here last night outside and hopefully Delta or the other airlines can help compensate a lot of people were missing things and needed a lot of help,” said a stranded passenger.

The Kona Airport incident comes as the state said it’s pouring millions of dollars into infrastructure projects.

“We could potentially have the contract set to start prior to summer, but we’ll be interrupting the summer peak so what we’re doing instead is we’re repairing these areas that we have a pavement that will last several years,” Sniffen said.

“So $120 million is going to go into Kona Airport to make sure we have a facility for the future and $130 million over for Kauai’s capacity to bring travelers in,” said Gov. Josh Green.

The federal transportation director will be in Hawaii next month to assess the state’s needs, Gov. Green added.