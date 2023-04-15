HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man’s life saved by friends who stopped his bleeding from a shark bite showed just how important it can be to know how to tie a tourniquet.

First responders said those friends saved the life of 58-year-old Mike Morita when he was attacked on Sunday, April 2 by bringing him to shore and tying a tourniquet on his leg.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services told KHON2 News the key is to have something that can be tied around tightly and placed on the highest point of the limb. This is done to cut off the circulation as much as possible.

“High and tight maybe if you have a stick or a rod you can go ahead and tighten it tie it in place and then, if you have a rod place it inside the belt and — and then twist it until the bleeding stops and then tie it in place,” explained EMS paramedic Eugene Hatakeyama.

A step-by-step instruction by the Department of Homeland Security provides this guide on how to use a Combat Application Tourniquet:

Step 1: Stop the bleeding. Now! Expose the wound and immediately apply pressure on the wound. You can use a clean cloth, elbow, hands or whatever it takes to slow down or stop the bleeding. If blood continues to seep through, apply a tourniquet.



Step 2: Apply the tourniquet Place a tourniquet at least 2 to 3 inches from the wound.



Step 3: Adjusting the tourniquet Be sure the tourniquet is at least 2 to 3 inches from the wound and that it is between the wound and the heart. For instance, if the wound is on the forearm, the bicep is between the forearm and the heart. Do not apply a tourniquet over a joint because they can guard the areas where pressure needs to be applied.



Step 4: Manually tighten the tourniquet Buckle the tourniquet and then tighten as much as you can.



Step 5: Further tighten the tourniquet Use the windlass rod to increase pressure and further tighten the tourniquet to stop the bleeding.



Step 6: Secure the windlass rod Secure the rod so it does not unwind.



Step 7: Make note of time It is important to make a note of when the tourniquet was applied because having it on too long can damage tissue.



According to the DHS’s report, bystanders will always be the first on the scene before professional emergency responders arrive. So those nearest to someone with life-threatening injuries are the best positioned to help quickly stop bleeding.

People can die from blood loss within five minutes, stated DHS.

View the full step-by-step instruction on how to apply a tourniquet by clicking here.