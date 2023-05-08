HONOLULU (KHON2) — House plants are very common in Hawaii homes with the weather being consistently warm throughout the year. However, there are plants that can be harmful to your furry friends.
Plants are the eighth most reported pet toxin and there are over 233,000 cases of potential animal poisonings reported per year, according to veterinarians.org.
Plants that are harmful to pets according to the FDA:
- Aloe Vera
- Amaryllis
- Caster Bean
- Chrysanthemum
- Cyclamen
- Corn Plant
- Daphne
- Dogbane
- English Ivy
- Foxglove
- Golden Pothos
- Hibiscus
- Hyacinth and Tulip (especially the bulbs)
- Hydrangea
- Kalanchoe
- Snake Plants
- Lilies
- Sago Palms
- Oleander
- Philodendron
- Rosary Pea
- Schefflera
- Stinging Nettle
- Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Plant
- Yew Bush
To know if your pet has ingested a harmful plant, they usually will show signs of vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, loss of appetite, drooling, excessive thirst or urination or weakness.
Despite some plants being harmful to pets, there are many benefits to having a plant filled home.
Having plants in a household can increase productivity, spark creativity, improve memory and attention spans, and decrease stress.
Nontoxic flowering plants:
- Gloxinia
- African Violet
- Hoya
- Orchid
- Lipstick Plant
- Bromeliad
- Camellia
- Honeysuckle Fuchsia
- Magnolia Bushes
- Snapdragons
- Sunflowers
- Petunias
- Coral Bells
Other pet friendly house plants:
- Boston Fern
- Spider Plant
- Aluminum Plant
- Staghorn Fern
- Calathea
- Bird’s Nest Fern
- Banana Tree
- Ponytail Palm
- Parlor Palm
- Areca Palm
- Venus Fly Trap
- Air Plants
- Money Tree
- Cast Iron Plant
- Cat Grass
- Bamboo
- Polka Dot Plant
- Christmas Cactus
- Burros Tail
- Echeveria
Pet safe herbs:
- Basil
- Rosemary
- Dill
- Thyme
- Sage
- Cilantro
- Savory
If you have any doubt of the plant being harmful, experts say to place it out of reach from your pet.