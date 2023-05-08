HONOLULU (KHON2) — House plants are very common in Hawaii homes with the weather being consistently warm throughout the year. However, there are plants that can be harmful to your furry friends.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Plants are the eighth most reported pet toxin and there are over 233,000 cases of potential animal poisonings reported per year, according to veterinarians.org.

Plants that are harmful to pets according to the FDA:

Aloe Vera

Amaryllis

Caster Bean

Chrysanthemum

Cyclamen

Corn Plant

Daphne

Dogbane

English Ivy

Foxglove

Golden Pothos

Hibiscus

Hyacinth and Tulip (especially the bulbs)

Hydrangea

Kalanchoe

Snake Plants

Lilies

Sago Palms

Oleander

Philodendron

Rosary Pea

Schefflera

Stinging Nettle

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Plant

Yew Bush

To know if your pet has ingested a harmful plant, they usually will show signs of vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, loss of appetite, drooling, excessive thirst or urination or weakness.

Despite some plants being harmful to pets, there are many benefits to having a plant filled home.

Having plants in a household can increase productivity, spark creativity, improve memory and attention spans, and decrease stress.

Nontoxic flowering plants:

Gloxinia

African Violet

Hoya

Orchid

Lipstick Plant

Bromeliad

Camellia

Honeysuckle Fuchsia

Magnolia Bushes

Snapdragons

Sunflowers

Petunias

Coral Bells

Other pet friendly house plants:

Boston Fern

Spider Plant

Aluminum Plant

Staghorn Fern

Calathea

Bird’s Nest Fern

Banana Tree

Ponytail Palm

Parlor Palm

Areca Palm

Venus Fly Trap

Air Plants

Money Tree

Cast Iron Plant

Cat Grass

Bamboo

Polka Dot Plant

Christmas Cactus

Burros Tail

Echeveria

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Pet safe herbs:

Basil

Rosemary

Dill

Thyme

Sage

Cilantro

Savory

If you have any doubt of the plant being harmful, experts say to place it out of reach from your pet.