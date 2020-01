HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police need the public’s help with identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened on January 19.

This happened at a home in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Keaau.

The image was captured on video surveillance and depicts the suspect on the victim’s property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Alipate Moleni of Puna Patrol at (808) 935-3311.