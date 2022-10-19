HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii has potholes and sinkholes but do you know the difference between the two?

The definition of a sinkhole is when a collapse feature is caused by the underground removal of rock or soil either by dissolution or erosion.

Potholes are depressions formed by concentrated scouring at the ground surface. A pothole is annoying but most of the time not dangerous, however a sinkhole can be both dangerous and deadly.

Hawaii roads might be known for their potholes however, sinkholes don’t happen too frequently and when they do it might be seen as a surprise.

University of Hawaii at Manoa Geology and Geophysics professor Stephen Martel said Hawaii has some sinkholes that have taken place in Honolulu.

“Hawaii has some sinkholes caused by the collapse of material into underground cavities formed by the dissolution of limestone,” said Martel.

Martel said Hawaii has other sinkholes caused by the collapse of material into underground cavities formed.

“Hawaii has still other collapse features called pit craters,” said Martel. “Which could be considered as a form of volcanic sinkhole.”

Pit craters are formed by the collapse of material into underground cavities along volcanic rift zones, such as the East Rift Zone of Kilauea.

Potholes along roads are caused by the breaking and scouring of asphalt usually from loads of cars and trucks or if water gets underneath the asphalt.

When water gets underneath the asphalt, Martel said it acts like a blister that eventually breaks the overlying asphalt.

“In cold-weather climates, freezing temperatures can turn water beneath the asphalt into ice,” said Martel. “The expansion of the ice can break the overlying asphalt.”

Martel said once the asphalt is cracked, water can get beneath the asphalt and car or truck tires can flick the broken asphalt away to form a pothole.

Another kind of pothole is caused by rocks or sand that is swirled around in an eddy in a stream or along a beach.

Martel said the swirling rocks or sand can abrade the underlying rock, with the flowing water in the stream carrying away the abraded bedrock.

Martel said from 1992 through 2020 Oahu has seen on average at least a couple of sinkholes formed throughout the island.

“Sinkholes have formed regularly in Hawaii,” said Martel. “I do not have precise figures, but between 1992 and 2020 sinkholes seem to have formed at least a couple of times a month on average, largely above broken underground water pipes.”

Things we all can do to cut back on potholes and sinkholes is to inspect and maintain underground water and sewer pipes and notifying utility companies if water usage spikes unexpectedly.

“A spike in water usage could indicate a water pipe is cracked,” said Martel.