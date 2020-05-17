Knife attack in Waikiki lands suspect in police custody

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a knife attack that happened in the Waikiki area on Friday, May 15, around 10:10 p.m.
Authorities say that a man, 39, assaulted another man with a knife. Security responded to the scene of the crime, which then the suspect threatened the security officer, 41, with the same knife.
The suspect was then arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree assault.
He remains in police custody, pending investigation.
