Knife attack in Waikiki lands suspect in police custody

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a knife attack that happened in the Waikiki area on Friday, May 15, around 10:10 p.m.

Authorities say that a man, 39, assaulted another man with a knife. Security responded to the scene of the crime, which then the suspect threatened the security officer, 41, with the same knife.

The suspect was then arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree assault.

He remains in police custody, pending investigation.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 85° 66°

Sunday

82° / 67°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 82° 67°

Monday

79° / 66°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 79° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 67°

Friday

81° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

73°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
73°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

Trending Stories