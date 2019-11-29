KIUC renewable energy project wins federal award

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Island Utility Cooperative’s newest utility-scale solar-plus-storage project has received the Federal Energy and Water Management award from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The 19.3 megawatt solar field is currently being built on the grounds of the Pacific Missle Range Facility.

The project is expected to cut back on 2.8 million gallons of diesel a year.

It will produce enough power for 6,000 homes.

It’s expected to be fully operational next summer.