KIUC rebuilt their website for Kaua’i customers to have an easier access to their account

LIHU’E, KAUA’I (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) has launched a new sophisticated website which consist of easier navigation, online fillable forms, educational videos and more.

“This has been a true team effort, led by Shelly Paik from Communications and Kymi Sakai from Member Services, and involving employees from all areas of our operation,” said KIUC’s President and Chief Executive Officer, David Bissell. “It’s taken nearly six months to build this site and we hope our members are happy with the result.”

According to KIUC, the web URL has changed to www.kiuc.coop. And one of the biggest changes is the inclusion of fillable forms for everything from new service applications and grant applications to Board of Director election nomination materials.

“Since COVID required us to discontinue walk-in service, we’ve been working to make phone and virtual interactions easier,” said Member Services Manager Maile Alfiler. “The new website was designed with this in mind.”

KIUC also added the “Outage Center” feature which displays a outage map with a frequently asked questions section.

The new website also consist of a committed page with in-home safety tips, a safety checklist, and educational videos on how to improve energy efficiency in your home.

Kymi Sakai from KIUC’s Member Services credits the redesign of the their website to KIUC’s employees.

“They’re on the front line every day and helped us better understand what our members are looking for,” she said.