KIUC continues with construction of new Anahola Service Center, with improvements to Kuhio Highway for the next two months

ANAHOLA (KHON2) — Starting on Monday, Cushnie Construction will be making improvements to Kuhio Highway near Kauai Island Utility Cooperative’s substation in Anahola, as they continue to work on KIUC’s new Anahola Service Center, from Monday through Friday, between 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Beth Tokioka, KIUC’s communication manager said the work on Monday entails temporary striping and construction work will continue for the next two months.

“Mahalo for your patience and understanding,” Tokioka said.

According to Tokioka, there are no lane closures due to the construction, however, motorists are asked to observe posted speed limits and use caution when passing the area.

After the temporary striping and concrete barriers are in place, Tokioka said the contractor will proceed with grading work.

For more information, go to website.kiuc.coop.