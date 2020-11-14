Kitten trapped in Lihue sewer system rescued by Kauai Humane Society

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The sound of a crying kitten on the night of Tuesday, Nov. 10 drew a handful of rescuers to Rice Street on Kauai. A kitten was trapped in the sewer system across from the Kauai Beer Company in Lihue.

Local firefighters helped removed the manhole cover, and Anthony Miller from the Kauai Humane Society was able to climb beneath the street to rescue the kitten.

“He looked so sad when he was down there and scared,” Miller said about the rescue. “And then that instinct to save a little baby kitten kind of kicked in, and it was really nice when I brought him out.”

The little feline has since been named Oliver.

Miller said Oliver is in good health and will be available for adoption in the coming days.

If you would like to adopt Oliver or foster other animals, click here.