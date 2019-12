HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kitt and Bunn Supply company hosts a planner party on January 10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The event will help you be more organized.

It will be held at the ImpactHUB HNL at 1050 Queen Street Suite 100 in Honolulu.

At these events, people work on planning their day together.

For more information, click here.