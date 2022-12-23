HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui firefighters responded to a structure fire on Friday, Dec. 23 around 6:25 a.m. in Makawao.

According to the Maui Fire Department, crews arrived and found a house in flames.

MFD said only one resident occupied the house and they were able to get out before MFD got to the scene.

The fire looks like it started in the kitchen but the owner said they were not cooking at the time, according to Maui officials.

The house was 75% impacted by the fire and was extinguished around 9:17 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No injuries or damages were reported.