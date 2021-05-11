Kirksville taps Kauai police lieutenant as new police chief

Scott Williamson will assume his new role as Kirksville police chief in July 2021. (Courtesy: City of Kirksville)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After conducting a nationwide search, the City of Kirksville has hired a Scott Williamson as the new police chief.

Williamson currently serves as a police lieutenant with the Kauai Police Department where he’s worked for the past 13 years.

“This is an important position for the City of Kirksville, our department, and our community,” City Manager Mari Macomber said in a statement. “I believe Scott will bring a mix of experience and skills with a natural sense of how to work with others, and a proven record of community outreach.”

The City received 16 applications as part of its nationwide search. The top candidates were brought in for a series of activities, which included meetings with other emergency service leaders.

“My family and I were looking to relocate to the Midwest and had identified a couple of communities where we would want to live, and Kirksville was one of the communities on our list,” Williamson said. “This is an opportunity for me to contribute to a wonderful community, and an outstanding police department, using my leadership skills and experience to continue the good work of the Kirksville Police Department.”

Williamson won’t begin his duties until July 2021.

He replaces former police chief, Steve Farnsworth, who died unexpectedly in October 2020.