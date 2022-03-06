HONOLULU (KHON2) — The King’s Runner 10k happened in Honolulu.

The race had about 3,000 participants registered for the Sunday, March 6 event.

The King’s Runner 10K had its first event in 2018. There’s no time limit.

The route starts at Thomas Square Park then goes to Ala Moana Beach Park for a turnaround to the starting mark at Thomas Square Park for the finish line.

The King’s Runner is a pre-cursor for the Hapalua, which is a half marathon.

A 10K is 6.2 miles. A half-marathon is 13.1 miles. A full marathon is 26.2 miles.

The Honolulu Marathon organizers run both the King’s Runner 10K and the Hapalua half marathon.