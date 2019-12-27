King tides may bring more debris over roadways near shorelines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A huge king tide Wednesday night washed sand and debris over Kamehameha Highway near Kualoa Ranch, making it incredibly difficult for cars to drive through Thursday morning.

“Pretty much the whole road up to the median was covered in sand,” said Kaua Pulot, who works nearby. This whole section here, all of the sand that’s piled up here, was in the road as well as a bunch of rubble that was under the bus station.”

Pulot said he saw rocks as big as a baseball on the road. He said he’s never seen it this bad.

“With king tide, we kind of see some rocks, but this was an exception. This was a lot of rock and sand, not something that we see usually,” said Pulot.

Crews arrived just before 9 a.m. with a tractor, trying to push large rocks and sand back to the shoreline.

Derek Wroe with the National Weather Service said the height of the king tides over the last two days has been rare, and could potentially be one of the highest sea levels recorded on Oahu.

“We sort of have these warm water eddy’s that are passing near the region, and that’s elevating our sea level,” said Wroe. “So the sea level itself is about 9 inches above what it typically is.”

“Tides around 2 feet or maybe a little bit more, another 9 inches is significant, and that’s why we’re seeing the impacts that we’re getting.” Derek Wroe, National Weather Service Forecaster

He said the peak height of the king tides was over the Christmas holiday, but that doesn’t mean that people shouldn’t take caution.

“You could see some low lying inundation with this [on] places that are right along the shoreline.” said Wroe.

As for residents and workers in the area, they say they’ll be on the lookout.

“Definitely an inconvenience, I’d say especially for like smaller cars if you don’t have a truck or anything, it could cause some problems,” said Pulot. “We’ll see what happens tomorrow. Might be the same thing, but hopefully, things are a little bit better.”

The National Weather Service said the king tides will peak on Oahu between 4 and 6 a.m. Friday. They warn to be cautious when driving near roadways close to the shoreline during that time.