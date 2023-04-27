HONOLULU (KHON2) — National Bike month is coming soon; and in preparation for this event, members of the Hawai‘i chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) will remove and replace damaged traffic delineators and curbing along the protected bike lane on King Street.

On Saturday, April 29, APWA will be working from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to complete the project.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

There will be two locations impacted by these replacements.

The first is fronting Straub Hospital between Ward Avenue and Kealamakai Street.

The next is between Kalākaua Avenue and Punahou Street.

APWA said that volunteers will be coordinating with the City’s Mālama O Ka ‘Āina community volunteer program.

This volunteer program is administered by the Department of Facility Maintenance’s Division of Road Maintenance (DRM).

“National Bike Month focuses on the benefits of bicycling and encourages more people to try it as both transportation, recreation, and exercise,” said an APWA representative.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The City said it is grateful to the members of APWA for their time and resources. They said that regular maintenance of the delineators along the two-way bike lane on King Street is essential in providing protection and an increased sense of safety for its users.