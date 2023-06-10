HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 151st anniversary of King Kamehameha Day is on Sunday but before the official state holiday, parades kicked off in Hawaii to celebrate the man responsible for uniting the Hawaiian Islands.

On Saturday, large crowds lined up along the streets of Downtown Honolulu and Waikiki to witness the 106th King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade featuring marching bands, decorated vehicles, floats and pa’u riders.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The parade began at the Iolani Palace and made its way to Kapiolani Regional Park where celebrations continued with a hoolaulea.

This year marks the 106th annual King Kamehameha parade in Honolulu.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Celebration also took place on Kauai and Big Island with their parades and lei draping ceremonies. Maui will be having theirs on June 17.

For more information and to look ahead for any other upcoming King Kamehameha Day events, click here.