King Kamehameha III draped with lei at Thomas Square Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city held an early celebration for King Kamehameha III on Friday.

He is known for creating the Royal Hawaiian Band establishing the first fire department west of the Mississippi River, and becoming king at the age of 12.

“It’s a powerful reminder of where we came from, the footsteps we’re walking into and where we’re going to go forward in the future like this great leader,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

The lei draped on King Kamehameha III statue at Thomas Square will remain in place until his birthday on Tuesday, March 17.