King Kamehameha Day schedule

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thursday is Kamehameha Day, but the state holiday will be without the usual celebrations.

All King Kamehameha celebration events have been canceled statewide because of the pandemic.

That includes the iconic Kamehameha statue lei draping or floral parade.

The King Kamehameha celebration commission says, the decision to cancel was made so that the public can focus on their health, welfare and economy.

The holiday also means all county and state offices will be closed.

On Oahu TheBus remains on a holiday schedule and trash will still be picked up.

On-street parking will be free, except for some areas of Waikiki and metered parking lots.