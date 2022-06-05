HONOLULU (KHON2) — Festivities will be planned across the island in celebrating this year’s 150th Annual King Kamehameha Day holiday.

The celebration’s theme is “E Ola Ka Inoa ʻO Kamehameha – 150th King Kamehameha Day Anniversary” and is set to begin on Friday with the Lei Draping Ceremony.

During the Lei Draping Ceremony, beautiful hand-made lei will be draped on the outstretched arms of the King Kamehameha statue in front of the Aliiolani Hale. The ceremony will start at 2:30 p.m.

The 105th King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade will then take off on Saturday at 9 a.m. The event will feature floral floats, marching bands and Pāʻū riders on horseback as well as representatives from Hawaiʻi’s Royal Societies.

The parade will begin at King Street in front of ‘Iolani Palace and then head down Punchbowl Street, before making a left onto Ala Moana Boulevard and reaching Kalākaua Avenue. The parade will finish at Monsarrat Avenue and Kapiʻolani Regional Park.

Also on Saturday, at the Kapiʻolani Regional Park, there will be the King Kamehameha Celebration Hoʻolauleʻa. The event is free for the public to attend and is from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

These events will occur throughout the 2022 King Kamehameha Celebration: