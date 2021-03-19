King Kamehameha celebrations in Hawaii canceled for another year due to ongoing pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All King Kamehameha celebration parade events have been canceled statewide for another year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The festivities have surrounded the June 11 holiday for decades.

The King Kamehameha Celebration Commission said the lei draping may still be held in a private format if regulations permit. A socially distanced Ho‘olaule‘a on Oahu is also still being considered.

Kainoa Daines, chair of the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission, released the following statement on Friday, March 19:

“The decision to cancel these major, statewide events was made with the health and safety of our island communities and kūpuna in mind. While we are hopeful that the worst of the COVID-19 health crisis will be behind us by June, we feel the prudent response at this time is to cancel the parades as the preparations and event draw large crowds to prepare and attend. This allows all involved in our respective King Kamehameha celebration festivities across the state to focus on matters important to health, welfare, and economy. We look forward to a return to in-person festivities commemorating and celebrating Kamehameha Pai‘ea in 2022.”