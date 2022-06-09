HONOLULU (KHON2) – For 150 years, King Kamehameha Day celebrates the father of the Hawaiian Kingdom mainly within the Hawaiian Islands.

But now, a new partnership between Hawaii and a children’s educational application showcases Hawaiian history and culture with families across the globe.

ABCmouse is a digital early-learning academy for children ages two through eight offering a full online curriculum.

In collaboration with the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission, two new activities have just been published sharing the stories of our great king and his holiday.

“One of them is an informational video. It’s called “What is King Kamehameha Day?” said Nika Fabienke of ABCmouse.

“It’s very straightforward. We have a charming little host who basically tells the world about King Kamehameha I, King Kamehameha III, the holiday itself. The second activity is a realistic-fiction story. So, it’s the story of these two little sisters that rely on each other to make it through a really big day and they’re a little stressed.”

In that story, the two sisters are pāʻū riders, one being the queen and the other just beginning on her journey of the cultural practice.

With these new activities comes the opportunity to share more about Hawaiʻi with the world and with accuracy.

“The platform that ABCmouse presents allows us to speak to another generation that doesn’t have the preconceived notions that their parents and grandparents have of the cellophane grass skirts and coconut bras of Hawaiʻi, that image that people may have in their mind,” said Kainoa Daines of the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission.

“The other part of this, for me personally, to keep the story and legacy of Kamehameha relevant.”

With over two million current subscribers and 11 years under its belt, ABCmouse has a worldwide influence.

And with these stories expected to remain online indefinitely along with other heritage highlights, the future is a bright one.

“It’s really important to us to build, especially today, to build the next generation of citizens and leaders and partners on this earth, have those folks grow up knowing that it’s ok for someone to not be the same as I am,” said Fabienke.

“We also want to remedy the decades of certain groups being left out.”

“When keiki of Hawaii get to hear their words, hear their names, see their history on this beautiful app,” said Daines.

“My beautiful girl, she’s Nanea. Her name is one of the pāʻū riders in the story. When she opened the app, she just, the grin on her face. When she heard her name on something like that, that smile is why I do it.”

Those with a current ABCmouse subscription can now access the two new activities via their website or their app.

For those who don’t have a subscription, there is a free 30-day trial that will give you chance to see it for yourselves.

For more information or to sign up, click here.