King Kalakaua’s royal garments debut at Iolani Palace

A view of the monarchy era bunting and decor from the second floor lanai of Iolani Palace. Courtesy: The Friends of Iolani Palace.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, the reproduction of King Kalakaua’s coronation suit is making its first appearance in the Throne Room alongside Queen Kapiolani’s coronation gown in the Iolani Palace from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

According to The Friends of Iolani Palace, Hawaii Island-based history dress designer Iris Viacrusis was commissioned to create the suit, along with a replica of Kalakaua’s Masonic Apron in commemoration of his 185th birthday.

Other treasures included in the presentation are Queen Kapiolani’s lei hulu, peacock feather gowns and Liliuokalani’s ostrich feather dress.

Queen Kapiolani’s Coronation Gown was created in 2019 by Kini Zamora, a native Hawaiian designer and Project Runaway participant.