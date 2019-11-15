King Kalākaua’s 183rd birthday celebration this Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2)

The Friends of ‘Iolani Palace along with the Royal Guard of the Hawai’i Air National Guard will celebrate King Kalākaua’s 183rd birthday with a day of festivities.

Inspired by the styles and colors of the King’s Birthday Jubilee in 1886, the celebration will feature live entertainment by the Royal Hawaiian Band, Monarchy era bunting and décor, and special birthday tributes.

Saturday, November 16:

11:30 a.m. – Opening Remarks

11:45 a.m. – Royal Hawaiian Band performance

12:00 p.m. – Review of the Royal Guard

12:30 p.m. – Posting of the Royal Guard

For all the information, go to www.iolanipalace.org.